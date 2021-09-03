Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 2,340 Shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,302 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.15% of FARO Technologies worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,103 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FARO Technologies by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in FARO Technologies by 4.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,770 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in FARO Technologies by 3.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 7.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,046 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

FARO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FARO opened at $69.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.16 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.43 and a 200-day moving average of $79.03. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $54.89 and a one year high of $97.88.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. FARO Technologies had a net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.

