Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 2,696 Shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.15% of The Children’s Place worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PLCE. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Children’s Place by 22.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Children’s Place in the first quarter worth $95,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Children’s Place during the first quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLCE stock opened at $88.29 on Friday. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.60 and a 52-week high of $107.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.47.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $413.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.55 million. The Children’s Place had a return on equity of 91.35% and a net margin of 5.17%. The Children’s Place’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.48) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on PLCE. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on The Children’s Place from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. B. Riley raised shares of The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on The Children’s Place from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Children’s Place from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Children’s Place from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.70.

In other news, SVP Claudia Lima-Guinehut sold 7,164 shares of The Children’s Place stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $684,591.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Leah Swan sold 20,000 shares of The Children’s Place stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.83, for a total value of $1,996,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,169 shares of company stock valued at $6,637,547. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

