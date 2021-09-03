Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 3,880 Shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of The St. Joe worth $2,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of The St. Joe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The St. Joe during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The St. Joe during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The St. Joe during the 1st quarter worth $143,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of The St. Joe in the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JOE stock opened at $46.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.39 and a 200-day moving average of $45.64. The St. Joe Company has a 12-month low of $19.75 and a 12-month high of $57.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.37 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

The St. Joe Profile

The St. Joe Co engages in the real estate development and management business. It operates through the following segments: Residential ; Hospitality; and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and sells homesites to builders and retail consumers.

