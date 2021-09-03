Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys Shares of 27,710 CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 27,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in CureVac by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,370,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,308,000 after acquiring an additional 102,290 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CureVac in the 1st quarter worth about $13,045,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CureVac by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,757,000 after buying an additional 9,555 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CureVac during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,861,000. Finally, Ally Bridge Group NY LLC purchased a new stake in CureVac in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,061,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.21% of the company’s stock.

Get CureVac alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CureVac in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank set a $123.00 target price on CureVac and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CureVac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CVAC opened at $71.84 on Friday. CureVac has a 1-year low of $43.00 and a 1-year high of $151.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -64.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 5.55.

CureVac Profile

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for CureVac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CureVac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.