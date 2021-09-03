Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys Shares of 86,713 Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 86,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,172,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of Danimer Scientific as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DNMR. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Danimer Scientific during the first quarter valued at $54,947,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Danimer Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,651,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in Danimer Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,689,000. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in Danimer Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,326,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 296.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 732,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,651,000 after buying an additional 547,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Danimer Scientific news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of Danimer Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total value of $147,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danimer Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Danimer Scientific stock opened at $20.77 on Friday. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $66.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.55 and its 200 day moving average is $26.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -48.30 and a beta of -1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 15.59 and a quick ratio of 14.98.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $14.47 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

