Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of Evolent Health worth $2,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Evolent Health by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,973,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,859,000 after purchasing an additional 424,359 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Evolent Health by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,912,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,427,000 after buying an additional 309,949 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Evolent Health by 1.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,163,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,093,000 after buying an additional 60,698 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,528,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,276,000 after acquiring an additional 379,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,189,000. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EVH. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Evolent Health from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded Evolent Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Evolent Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.40.

In related news, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 13,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $339,502.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total value of $394,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,421 shares of company stock valued at $3,054,828. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Evolent Health stock opened at $25.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Evolent Health, Inc. has a one year low of $9.44 and a one year high of $25.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.14 and a beta of 2.38.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $222.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.97 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.38%. Sell-side analysts expect that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

