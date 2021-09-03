Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $2.02 Million Holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,335 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 35.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ADPT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

In related news, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $370,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,928.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Michelle Renee Griffin sold 14,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $522,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,394 shares of company stock valued at $5,007,718. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $39.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.64 and a beta of 0.27. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52 week low of $29.74 and a 52 week high of $71.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.08. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 23.32% and a negative net margin of 128.33%. The business had revenue of $38.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 83.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

