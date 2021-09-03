Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $2.04 Million Holdings in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) by 385.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.13% of Anavex Life Sciences worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $354,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $531,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $769,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the period. 28.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVXL opened at $19.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -41.60 and a beta of 0.74. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $31.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.41.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Treasurer Sandra Boenisch sold 166,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $4,422,444.88. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 47,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,458.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVXL. Dawson James boosted their price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Anavex Life Sciences from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.21.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

