Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $2.14 Million Stake in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of AZZ worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of AZZ by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,324,000 after acquiring an additional 41,567 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in AZZ by 37.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 8,163 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of AZZ in the first quarter valued at approximately $780,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AZZ by 1,623.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AZZ during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Get AZZ alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

NYSE:AZZ opened at $53.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.79. AZZ Inc. has a one year low of $32.51 and a one year high of $57.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.52.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.26. AZZ had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $229.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AZZ Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th. AZZ’s payout ratio is presently 32.23%.

In related news, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $60,459.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Profile

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. It operates through the Metal Coatings and Infrastructure Solutions segments.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.