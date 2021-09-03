Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $2.15 Million Stake in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,014 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.13% of Smith & Wesson Brands worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SWBI. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 383.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands during the first quarter worth $190,000. 60.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Smith & Wesson Brands alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SWBI opened at $22.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.85 and its 200 day moving average is $21.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.13. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $39.61.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $274.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.59 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 88.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from Smith & Wesson Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.06%.

In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, insider Deana L. Mcpherson sold 5,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $127,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry M. Monheit sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $276,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,216,655.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,636 shares of company stock worth $772,731. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SWBI shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $24.00 to $30.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Smith & Wesson Brands from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Smith & Wesson Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.10.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.