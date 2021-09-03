Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $2.22 Million Stock Holdings in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 57,752 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.14% of Heron Therapeutics worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HRTX. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 690.6% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 2,106,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,142,000 after buying an additional 1,839,803 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 419.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,039,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,856,000 after acquiring an additional 839,815 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $8,203,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,378,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,137,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,697,000 after purchasing an additional 250,378 shares during the period.

HRTX stock opened at $11.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.01. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $22.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.39.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 281.99% and a negative return on equity of 107.65%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HRTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

