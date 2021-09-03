Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $2.29 Million Holdings in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) by 117.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,593 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Vroom were worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vroom by 171.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 649,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,324,000 after purchasing an additional 410,158 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Vroom during the first quarter worth approximately $308,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vroom during the first quarter worth approximately $530,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vroom during the first quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vroom by 68.1% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,443,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,296,000 after purchasing an additional 584,771 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Vroom alerts:

Vroom stock opened at $26.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 1.93. Vroom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.63 and a twelve month high of $68.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.61 and a 200-day moving average of $39.58.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48). Vroom had a negative net margin of 11.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.80%. The business had revenue of $761.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.96 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vroom news, insider Carol Denise Stott sold 32,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total value of $1,301,199.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,413 shares in the company, valued at $2,887,227.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David K. Jones sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $1,084,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,813 shares in the company, valued at $3,245,387.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,184 shares of company stock valued at $4,591,163 in the last 90 days. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VRM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vroom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Vroom from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Vroom from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Vroom from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

About Vroom

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.