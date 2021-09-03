Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) by 62.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,044 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of Abcam worth $2,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABCM. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Abcam during the first quarter valued at $104,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Abcam by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,483,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,522,000 after buying an additional 128,060 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Abcam by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 10,229 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Abcam in the 1st quarter worth about $326,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Abcam by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

ABCM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abcam from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abcam in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ABCM opened at $21.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.20. Abcam plc has a 1-year low of $17.14 and a 1-year high of $24.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 102.57.

Abcam Profile

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

