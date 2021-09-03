Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Stock Position in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,390 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.18% of S&T Bancorp worth $2,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STBA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,827,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,231,000 after buying an additional 50,002 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in S&T Bancorp by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,812,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,028,000 after buying an additional 6,183 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in S&T Bancorp by 9.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 650,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,805,000 after acquiring an additional 54,759 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 0.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 301,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 186.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 296,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,937,000 after acquiring an additional 193,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.72% of the company’s stock.

Get S&T Bancorp alerts:

In other S&T Bancorp news, Director Jeffrey D. Grube acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.64 per share, with a total value of $85,920.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

STBA opened at $29.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.77. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.98 and a 1 year high of $35.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 8.69%. Equities analysts expect that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is 62.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on S&T Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.82 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of S&T Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.63 target price (down previously from $34.00) on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.86.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services and insurance solutions for both business and individual clients. It offers traditional banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans; brokerage services; and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for S&T Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&T Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.