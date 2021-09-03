Alliancebernstein L.P. Makes New $2.23 Million Investment in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 73,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter valued at $716,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 33.8% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 688,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,083,000 after purchasing an additional 174,070 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,860,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,222,000 after purchasing an additional 51,534 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 809.4% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 65,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 58,073 shares during the period. Finally, Kensico Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,724,000. Institutional investors own 37.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZTO opened at $30.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.22. ZTO Express has a 52-week low of $25.23 and a 52-week high of $38.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.33.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.94. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.02%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

