Alliancebernstein L.P. Makes New Investment in Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ)

Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 88,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,090,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 1.13% of Esquire Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 81,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Esquire Financial by 25.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.32% of the company’s stock.

ESQ stock opened at $26.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.00. The stock has a market cap of $210.89 million, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.16. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $27.88.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.40 million. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 12.63%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Esquire Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers commercial banking services, which serve the financial needs of the legal industry and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the New York metropolitan market. The company was founded by Dennis Shields in 2006 and is headquartered in Jericho, NY.

