Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 12,600 Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 30.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.06% of Camping World worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Camping World by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 40,993 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Camping World by 4.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Camping World during the first quarter worth $944,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Camping World by 26.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Camping World during the first quarter valued at $335,000. 41.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CWH stock opened at $40.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.60 and a 12 month high of $49.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 3.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.63.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.31. Camping World had a return on equity of 363.49% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This is a boost from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Camping World’s payout ratio is 31.35%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CWH. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Northcoast Research cut Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Camping World from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.90.

In other Camping World news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 3,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $153,384.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,341,434. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 45.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

