Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 15,300 Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.10% of Protagonist Therapeutics worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $57,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 179.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $224,000.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $53.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.25.

PTGX opened at $49.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -25.84 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.45. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.44 and a 1 year high of $50.49.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.14). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 299.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Y. Liu sold 14,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $702,889.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

