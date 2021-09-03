Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 9,999 Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) by 55.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,973 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,999 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.10% of B. Riley Financial worth $2,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in B. Riley Financial by 28.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 46.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 176,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total value of $70,592.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bryant R. Riley acquired 8,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.48 per share, with a total value of $516,162.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 198,124 shares of company stock valued at $12,284,005 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RILY opened at $65.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.47. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.27 and a fifty-two week high of $78.95. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $336.77 million for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 90.93%.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 2.8%. This is an increase from B. Riley Financial’s previous None dividend of $0.35.

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Financial Consulting; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands; and Corporate and Other.

