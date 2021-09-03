Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Holdings in Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK) by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 253,719 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 67,519 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 6.43% of Patriot National Bancorp worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Siguler Guff Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Patriot National Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $4,206,000. Institutional investors own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PNBK opened at $9.15 on Friday. Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $5.52 and a one year high of $12.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $36.12 million, a PE ratio of 83.19 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.38.

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm through its subsidiary, offers consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, government, non-profit entities, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The firm’s deposit products include checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, time certificates of deposit, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

