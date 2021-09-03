Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Position in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,350 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.16% of Tivity Health worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TVTY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,601,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,343,000 after purchasing an additional 356,814 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Tivity Health by 17.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 838,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,713,000 after buying an additional 125,141 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 679,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,164,000 after buying an additional 55,123 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Tivity Health by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 584,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,048,000 after buying an additional 237,650 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the 1st quarter worth about $12,581,000. 86.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tivity Health alerts:

TVTY opened at $22.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.41. Tivity Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.23 and a 52-week high of $27.87.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 592.23%. The firm had revenue of $120.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.33 million. Research analysts forecast that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TVTY shares. Truist cut their price target on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities cut their target price on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.13.

In other news, Director Anthony Michael Sanfilippo purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.99 per share, with a total value of $329,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 372,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,197,696.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

Read More: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TVTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Tivity Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivity Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.