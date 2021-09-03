Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,494 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.14% of Northwest Natural worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 881.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

NWN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Northwest Natural from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of NWN stock opened at $51.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.48. Northwest Natural Holding has a fifty-two week low of $41.71 and a fifty-two week high of $56.75.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $148.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.64 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.48%.

In related news, Director Malia H. Wasson bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.99 per share, for a total transaction of $103,980.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

