Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 52,622 Shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 52,622 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.15% of Redwood Trust worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,917,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,684 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 13.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,588,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,950,000 after acquiring an additional 305,805 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Redwood Trust by 13.0% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,764,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,365,000 after acquiring an additional 202,442 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 541.4% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 213,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 180,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income raised its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 19.6% during the first quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 901,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,382,000 after purchasing an additional 147,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on RWT. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Redwood Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.06.

Shares of Redwood Trust stock opened at $12.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.20. The company has a current ratio of 6.63, a quick ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.99 and a 12 month high of $12.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. This is a boost from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is presently 1,800.00%.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

