Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 726,701 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) by 93.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 726,701 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Coupang were worth $2,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coupang in the first quarter worth $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coupang in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Coupang during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Coupang in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 70.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coupang alerts:

In other news, CAO Michael Parker sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $1,643,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gaurav Anand sold 160,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $5,332,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 569,687 shares of company stock valued at $18,906,618 in the last ninety days.

Shares of Coupang stock opened at $29.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.06. Coupang, Inc. has a one year low of $28.96 and a one year high of $69.00.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. On average, analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CPNG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coupang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Coupang from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, cut their price target on shares of Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coupang currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

Coupang Profile

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Featured Article: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.