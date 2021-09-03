Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Stock Position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,937,506 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.10% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 8,556.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DCPH opened at $32.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.66. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.20 and a 52 week high of $68.40. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.50.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $23.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.25 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.07% and a negative net margin of 308.58%. Analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.43.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

