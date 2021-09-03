Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) will report earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Allied Esports Entertainment’s earnings. Allied Esports Entertainment reported earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Allied Esports Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current financial year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Allied Esports Entertainment.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05.

Several research analysts have commented on AESE shares. Colliers Securities downgraded Allied Esports Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allied Esports Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AESE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment by 210.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 43,998 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment by 83.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 131,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 59,892 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Allied Esports Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

AESE remained flat at $$2.00 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 309,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,813,104. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.37. Allied Esports Entertainment has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $4.31.

Allied Esports Entertainment

Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc is an esports entertainment company, which engages in the creation of esports venues and live events for both video games and poker. It operates through the following segments: Poker, gaming & entertainment and E-sports. The Poker, gaming & entertainment segment provides televised gaming and entertainment, land-based poker tournaments, online and mobile poker applications through World Poker Tour (WPT).

