Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $618.34 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) to report $618.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Allison Transmission’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $597.50 million and the highest is $653.00 million. Allison Transmission reported sales of $532.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will report full-year sales of $2.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.48 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Allison Transmission.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.76 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 48.97%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALSN shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,795 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 137,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after buying an additional 5,171 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,800,533 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $114,346,000 after buying an additional 22,390 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Shares of Allison Transmission stock opened at $38.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.96. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.18. Allison Transmission has a 12-month low of $31.69 and a 12-month high of $46.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 29.01%.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

