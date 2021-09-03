Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) Short Interest Update

Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 305,000 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the July 29th total of 372,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALLT. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Allot Communications from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allot Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Allot Communications stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLT opened at $15.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $558.34 million, a PE ratio of -46.41 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.84 and its 200-day moving average is $17.47. Allot Communications has a 52 week low of $8.46 and a 52 week high of $21.04.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 8.56% and a negative return on equity of 8.72%. Research analysts anticipate that Allot Communications will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Allot Communications

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

