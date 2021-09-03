AllSafe (ASAFE) Price Up 3.9% Over Last Week

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. AllSafe has a market cap of $331,501.84 and $98.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, AllSafe has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One AllSafe coin can now be bought for about $0.0362 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00057151 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000643 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 106.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AllSafe Coin Profile

AllSafe (ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

AllSafe Coin Trading

