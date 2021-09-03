Alpana Wegner Sells 2,354 Shares of Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) Stock

Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) CFO Alpana Wegner sold 2,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $28,271.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,731.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Benefitfocus stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.85. The stock had a trading volume of 171,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,249. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.71. Benefitfocus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $17.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.15 million, a P/E ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 1.73.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Benefitfocus, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 46,387.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,719 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 161.9% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benefitfocus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Benefitfocus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Benefitfocus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BNFT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Benefitfocus from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Benefitfocus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers. The company was founded by Mason R. Holland and Shawn A. Jenkins in June 2000 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

