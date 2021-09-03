Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Position Boosted by Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 24.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 490 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 434 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 78,155 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $196,448,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,634,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 496 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 105.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 35 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $11.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,895.50. The company had a trading volume of 952,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,801. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,707.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,418.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,406.55 and a 1-year high of $2,936.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,501 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,517.43, for a total transaction of $6,296,092.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,515.71, for a total value of $7,547,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,916,907.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 464,359 shares of company stock worth $327,455,709 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,190.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,087.17.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.