Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Wafra Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Wafra Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,672 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 3.6% of Wafra Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Wafra Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $96,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $98,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 18.9% in the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 80.0% in the first quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $2,866.30. 14,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,539,723. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,402.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2,925.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,658.84 and its 200-day moving average is $2,379.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,821.21.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

