Alphacat (ACAT) 1-Day Volume Hits $84,188.00

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded up 9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. Alphacat has a market capitalization of $588,039.01 and approximately $84,188.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alphacat coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Alphacat has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.14 or 0.00066749 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.16 or 0.00143330 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.14 or 0.00167457 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 42.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,886.84 or 0.07828941 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003215 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,658.85 or 1.00023838 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.30 or 0.00804283 BTC.

Alphacat Coin Profile

Alphacat launched on January 11th, 2018. Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 coins. The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io . The official message board for Alphacat is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal . Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Alphacat is www.alphacat.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alphacat is a quantitative investment platform for cryptocurrencies. The goal of Alphacat is to make it easy for the average person to invest while on the comfort of their homes. It will also feature a predictive robot-advisor marketplace with various AI trading robots and big data for trading. Their ACAT token is a smart contract based on the NEO blockchain. “

