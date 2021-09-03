Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) Stock Position Lowered by FJ Capital Management LLC

FJ Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 589,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,300 shares during the period. Altabancorp comprises approximately 2.1% of FJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. FJ Capital Management LLC owned about 3.12% of Altabancorp worth $25,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Altabancorp by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 538,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,033,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Altabancorp by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Altabancorp by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 11,112 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Altabancorp by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 16,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Altabancorp by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 45.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ALTA traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,777. Altabancorp has a 1-year low of $18.76 and a 1-year high of $47.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.68. The firm has a market cap of $786.83 million, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.93.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $30.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.26 million. Altabancorp had a net margin of 34.49% and a return on equity of 12.27%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altabancorp will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Altabancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Altabancorp’s payout ratio is presently 29.69%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altabancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Altabancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Altabancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

In other Altabancorp news, major shareholder Newbold Family Trust sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total transaction of $102,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.17% of the company’s stock.

Altabancorp is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

