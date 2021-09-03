ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALXO. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

In related news, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $405,546.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total transaction of $911,319.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 509,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,827,753.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 127,487 shares of company stock valued at $8,429,994. 58.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 1,143.5% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 336,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,799,000 after purchasing an additional 309,255 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,549,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,738,000 after purchasing an additional 192,610 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 450.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 182,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,484,000 after purchasing an additional 149,651 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,518,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,973,000 after purchasing an additional 145,731 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,054,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,681,000 after purchasing an additional 127,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALXO opened at $72.64 on Friday. ALX Oncology has a 52 week low of $32.51 and a 52 week high of $117.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion and a PE ratio of -45.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.42.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts predict that ALX Oncology will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

