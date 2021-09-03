Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,175 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.6% of Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $65,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 240,736 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $744,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,472,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,945,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Amazon.com by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 182,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $565,932,000 after buying an additional 32,843 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,463.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,871.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3,460.14 and its 200-day moving average is $3,317.76.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.08 billion. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $728,826.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,463 shares of company stock worth $14,784,642. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,152.47.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

