AMEPAY (AME) Market Capitalization Achieves $5.00 Million

AMEPAY (CURRENCY:AME) traded down 15.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. During the last seven days, AMEPAY has traded 41.2% higher against the dollar. One AMEPAY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0200 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AMEPAY has a total market capitalization of $5.00 million and $1.00 million worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.50 or 0.00066748 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.66 or 0.00130824 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.90 or 0.00155203 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 52.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,914.95 or 0.07800337 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,242.94 or 1.00106417 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.79 or 0.00816490 BTC.

AMEPAY Coin Profile

AMEPAY’s genesis date was June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

Buying and Selling AMEPAY

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMEPAY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AMEPAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

