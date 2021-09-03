Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.56.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMRC shares. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Ameresco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Ameresco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America cut Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on Ameresco in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Get Ameresco alerts:

In related news, EVP David Anderson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lauren Todd sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $202,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,882 shares of company stock valued at $5,171,358 over the last quarter. Insiders own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRC. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ameresco by 140.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 14,171 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ameresco by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 39,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 22,718 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Ameresco by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 300,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,747,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ameresco by 154.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 180,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,799,000 after purchasing an additional 109,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its position in Ameresco by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 95,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMRC opened at $71.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.67 and a 200 day moving average of $57.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 52.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.44. Ameresco has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $72.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. Ameresco had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 12.91%. Research analysts expect that Ameresco will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

Read More: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.