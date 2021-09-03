American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 105,455 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 6,751.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,455 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Charter Communications worth $77,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 1.3% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Charter Communications by 4.9% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its position in Charter Communications by 0.4% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 14.9% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 4.3% in the second quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $821.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.99. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $572.46 and a 1-year high of $825.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $753.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $687.84.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total value of $9,849,428.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total value of $5,548,874.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $780.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $771.00 to $869.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $807.14.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

