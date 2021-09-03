American Century Companies Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (NYSEARCA:QINT)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (NYSEARCA:QINT) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,418,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,439 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 37.82% of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF worth $73,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 673,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,959,000 after purchasing an additional 30,624 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,296,000. Brio Consultants LLC raised its stake in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 25,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stewardship Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 270,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,058,000 after acquiring an additional 7,133 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:QINT opened at $53.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.66. American Century Quality Diversified International ETF has a 12 month low of $41.34 and a 12 month high of $53.94.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Quality Diversified International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Quality Diversified International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.