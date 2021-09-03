American Century Companies Inc. Has $71.86 Million Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 845,616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 180,003 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Micron Technology worth $71,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 19.1% in the second quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,794 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 5.9% during the second quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 23,319 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $2,106,000. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Cleveland Research lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.37.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $568,249.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 104,280 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $8,386,197.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,313,370.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 151,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,082,346 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MU opened at $73.99 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.45 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.69. The company has a market capitalization of $83.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.26.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

