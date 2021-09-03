American Century Companies Inc. Has $74.97 Million Stock Position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 952,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,732 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 2.84% of Minerals Technologies worth $74,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTX. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 661.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTX opened at $77.87 on Friday. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.49 and a 1-year high of $88.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.44.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 8.17%. Equities analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

