American Century Companies Inc. Increases Stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,544,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 251,035 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 3.24% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $76,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BDN. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 189,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 8,183 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,234,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 125,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 50,916 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,073,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,855,000 after purchasing an additional 97,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 30,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BDN shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

In other Brandywine Realty Trust news, Director H Jeffrey Devuono sold 7,936 shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $119,357.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 222,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,339,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

BDN opened at $14.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $15.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.20.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.30). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 60.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

