American Century Companies Inc. Lowers Stake in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FDG)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its stake in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FDG) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 957,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325,015 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 32.47% of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF worth $77,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDG. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 476.8% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 270,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,990,000 after buying an additional 223,508 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 548.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,116,000 after buying an additional 104,282 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,744,000. Financial Partners Group Inc grew its stake in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after buying an additional 10,321 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 4,696 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FDG opened at $87.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.59. American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.77 and a fifty-two week high of $87.73.

