American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 1,341,399 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 47.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,146,323 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,341,399 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 2.50% of Old National Bancorp worth $73,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,422,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $472,321,000 after purchasing an additional 147,571 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 7.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,771,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,599,000 after acquiring an additional 193,337 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the second quarter worth $47,540,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 76.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,391,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,905,000 after acquiring an additional 603,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 7.6% in the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,209,712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,303,000 after acquiring an additional 85,408 shares during the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Old National Bancorp stock opened at $16.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Old National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.02 and a 12-month high of $21.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.95.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 34.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.33%.

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

