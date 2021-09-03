American Century Companies Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 272,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,481 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of CrowdStrike worth $68,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,353,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,184 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 971.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 555,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,429,000 after purchasing an additional 503,785 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in CrowdStrike by 1,215.7% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 430,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,589,000 after purchasing an additional 397,871 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in CrowdStrike by 11,588.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 375,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,541,000 after purchasing an additional 372,335 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 936,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,991,000 after purchasing an additional 313,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $296.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Summit Insights raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.15.

CRWD opened at $272.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.13. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.25 and a 1-year high of $289.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -378.71 and a beta of 1.23.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 5,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.33, for a total transaction of $1,547,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 128,168 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.94, for a total transaction of $33,700,493.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 281,834 shares of company stock worth $71,949,528 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

