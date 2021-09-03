American Century Companies Inc. Sells 26,405 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,390,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,405 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.41% of Invitation Homes worth $89,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INVH. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Invitation Homes by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 74,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 7,401 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Invitation Homes by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,240,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,700,000 after purchasing an additional 252,926 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,520,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 149.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 77,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 46,543 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 325,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,411,000 after acquiring an additional 6,023 shares during the period. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INVH stock opened at $42.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $42.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.66.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $491.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.59 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 11.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 53.13%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.11.

In other news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

