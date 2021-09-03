American Century Companies Inc. Takes Position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,659,518 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $67,376,000. American Century Companies Inc. owned 3.45% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,362 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 54,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 388.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 98.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Scott Justin Bowman sold 1,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,155,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 3,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $124,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,729 shares in the company, valued at $3,196,530.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,931 shares of company stock worth $1,221,000 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.70.

NASDAQ PLAY opened at $37.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.88. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $51.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.20, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.09.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.56. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 26.53% and a negative return on equity of 71.79%. The business had revenue of $265.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.37) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

