American Express (NYSE:AXP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.56 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that American Express (NYSE:AXP) will announce sales of $10.56 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for American Express’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.18 billion and the highest is $10.97 billion. American Express posted sales of $8.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that American Express will report full-year sales of $40.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $39.79 billion to $41.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $46.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $44.18 billion to $48.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for American Express.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on AXP. The Goldman Sachs Group raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on American Express from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $173.92 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $173.18 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.15.

In other American Express news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,586,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its stake in shares of American Express by 92.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 192.5% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $162.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. American Express has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $179.67. The company has a market capitalization of $128.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $167.97 and a 200-day moving average of $156.50.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

