American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Holdings Lifted by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,278,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 548,594 shares during the period. American International Group accounts for 3.4% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 2.13% of American International Group worth $870,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in American International Group by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American International Group stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,338,176. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.98 and a 200-day moving average of $48.83. The stock has a market cap of $47.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $25.57 and a one year high of $55.50.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. American International Group had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 9.35%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.79%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AIG. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American International Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on American International Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. upped their price objective on American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.15.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

